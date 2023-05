ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Baseball team earned a playoff victory over Johnson City, beating the Wildcats 4-1 in the first round of the Class A tournament.

The Spartans were led by timely hitting and 6 plus innings of 1 run pitching from Michael Jamba.

Maine-Endwell advances to face top ranked Horseheads in the semifinals on Friday.

Watch the highlights above!