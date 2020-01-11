Spartans hold off Indians 62-57

ENDWELL, NY – A good one at Maine-Endwell High School as the Spartans girl’s team welcomed in Owego.

M-E coming in ranked 6th in Class A.

First quarter, Amanda DeSantis to Allie L’Amoreaux.

Allie rattles home the mid-range jumper.

Down the other way, Ellie Sherwood on the wing.

She heaves up a three and gets it to go.

Then, Kaci Donovan with a nice lob pass down low to Evee Coleman.

She goes high off the glass for two.

Ball’s worked to Shannon Heffernan.

She drives in and floats it off the backboard and in.

M-E ball. Vasalia Anastos misses the three.

But, Kaety L’Amoreaux comes flying in to grab the loose ball and kisses it home off the glass.

Then, Kaety with an outstanding take here for the basket.

Now, a sister combo.

Kaety down to Allie, and a nice reverse lay up.

This was a tight one all the way to the end.

But, M-E holds off Owego, 62-57.