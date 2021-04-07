Spartans hold off Golden Bears 2-1 in field hockey

ENDWELL, NY – Over to Spartan Stadium for some field hockey.

Rivalry game as Maine-Endwell hosted Vestal.

What an outstanding game for Vestal goalie Jaylin Hurley.

She was all over the place in this one, making stop after stop, save after save.

Hurley doing everything she could to keep M-E off the scoreboard, and did for most of the game.

She finished with 12 saves in goal.

Her team got on the board first.

Kiley Marconi throws it towards goal.

It ramps up and in off the stick of Kaitlyn Worobey.

Golden Bears up 1-0 in the 1st and held that lead into the 4th.

Jenna Zunic with a quick shot there that got past Hurley, and nearly my filming.

That ties this one at 1.

Minutes later, Julianne Zunic to Ava Passante.

She pops it up towards goal.

Megan Barnard can’t whack it away.

It’s in and ruled a good goal.

M-E held off Vestal on a last second corner to win this one, 2-1.