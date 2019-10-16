Spartans go 5-5 on PKs to prevail over Express 2-1

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Game one was for a trip to the girls soccer STAC final.

Elmira coming into Spartan Stadium to face #10 Maine-Endwell.

First few minutes of the game, and the Express weren’t messing around.

Sent on goal by Tierney Krawczyk.

Through the hands of Amanda DeSantis and in.

Elmira out in front 1-0 early.

Don’t worry, DeSantis would get her redemption.

Jump ahead to the second half, Rylee Alston taken down inside the box.

You know what that means; penalty kick!

It’ll be Ari Michitti to take the shot, and she delivers.

Michitti goes right, and it’s right into the back of the net.

Spartans tie the game up at one.

Wouldn’t be the last time we saw that as this one would go all the way to PK’s after two scoreless overtime periods.

First few shooters for both teams all netted goals.

Until here, and this was the redemption I was talking about.

DeSantis robs Krawczyk and that would be an enormous stop.

Michitti nets her second PK of the game.

Kaety L’Amoreaux sends one home as well.

And then Trish Wilber, for the game.

Yes! What a finish!

Maine-Endwell goes 5-for-5 in penalty kicks and M-E wins the game, 2-1.

With the win, the Spartans advance to the STAC title game to face Chenango Forks on Thursday.