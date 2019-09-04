Spartans get by Golden Bears 2-1

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Wrapping up the night at Spartan Stadium.

Maine-Endwell and Vestal reigniting the old rivalry.

First half, Emily Reese uses her speed to break away, and then delivers a big boot far side for the goal.

Reese and the Spartans feeling it early on as M-E goes up 1-0 under 12 minutes in.

Under nine to go in the half now.

Ari Michitti lobs it across the field.

It’s battled for by both teams.

But eventually, it finds the left foot of Izzy Bordages, and the ball finds the back of the net.

An absolute rocket and it’s 2-0 Spartans.

Hold up though, Vestal’s not going down without a fight.

Albana Berjasevic turns on the jets and tucks it inside the near post.

The Golden Bears are within one. However, that would be as close as they got.

Bordages’ goal turns out to be the game-winner as Maine-Endwell beats Vestal by a final of 2-1.