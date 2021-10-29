Spartans get by Black Knights 35-20

WINDSOR, NY – There was also plenty of high school football tonight.
Let’s head over to Windsor as the Black Knights hosted Maine-Endwell.
Right from the opening kick off, this one was all M-E.
Windsor tries a little squib kick.
But, Donny Hamer not having it. Scoops it up, finds some blockers, sheds some tackles, and lets his speed do the rest.
The Spartans out in front 7-0 and the rout was on.
Little later, M-E offense out there.
Michael Mancini with an enormous roll out.
Looking deep down field for Joseph Beatty and that’ll work.
A 63-yard touchdown pitch and catch. 14-0 Spartans.
M-E would go on to win, 35-20.