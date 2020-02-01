Spartans dominate Golden Bears 69-40

VESTAL, NY – Now shooting over to Vestal where the Golden Bears welcomed in Class A’s #23 Maine-Endwell.

Both student sections representing well tonight.

Jack McFadden putting in work.

Drives, bodies up a defender, and gets the roll.

Now, McFadden kicks it out to Sonny Aybar for three. Got it!

Vestal with it. Danny Harding over to Daniel Ojo, to Andrew Carr.

He gets the floater to go, shot named after his hair. Love it.

Then, Harding to Ojo again.

Only this time, the junior goes up with it himself for two.

And Harding continuing to rack up dimes finds Sean Lewis who flies in for the basket.

But, the Spartan offense clicking in this one.

Speaking of assists, look at that pass form Michael Mancini to Jordan Owens. Nice.

Then, Mancini lobs it to Connor Green, and Green hits the smooth jumper.

Maine-Endwell would keep the pedal to the metal and pick up a 69-40 win over their rival.