Spartans defeat Indians 57-29

OWEGO, N.Y. – A big Class B semifinal battle out in Owego.

These two met just a couple of weeks ago, would the result be the same?

The Indians, the two-seed, hosting 3rd-seeded Maine-Endwell in the Class B semifinals on a chilly night.

First quarter, Owego ball.

Nick Waslyn on the option flips it over to Ben Miller and he’s long gone.

Sprinting down the sideline, Miller and the Indians get the scoring started. It’s 7-0 Owego.

Not to be outdone though was Lance Gulliver.

Off the toss, Gulliver is going to travel all the way down the sideline and into the end zone.

Spartans make it a 7-6 game.

But, Owego at it again.

This time, Waslyn keeps it and takes it right down Broadway for the score. Make it 14-6 Indians.

However, this one was pretty much all Maine-Endwell from here on out.

There’s Gulliver again on the carry and he plows his way in for the touchdown.

Spartans only trail 14-12.

And then they’d go up for good.

This time, Jordan Owens gets the call and he answers it with another touchdown.

The Spartans would roll as they win it big, 57-29.

So, M-E is on to the Class B section championship game next Saturday.

Let’s see who they’ll be playing.