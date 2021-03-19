Spartans defeat Golden Bears 38-14

VESTAL, NY – Wrapping up the night at Dick Hoover Stadium with Vestal welcoming in Maine-Endwell.
This one was sloppy.
2nd quarter.
2-0 M-E after a safety and what a sequence of plays we’re about to have.
Michael Mancini rolls out and throws a dart but right into the arms of Vestal’s Daniel Harding.
Bobbles it and is taken down at his own 2 yard line.
However, next play, Anthony Policare gets sacked in the end zone for another safety.
This one looking like an out of hand soccer game.
4-0 Spartans.
Ensuing kick return and I’m not kidding you, another turnover as M-E gives it right back.
It was short lived though as the very next play, Policare throws an interception and it’s a 49-yard pick six for Jordan Owens.
Fittingly, the Spartans would have the extra point blocked and led 10-0.
In the end, M-E wins 38-14.