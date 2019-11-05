Golden Bears defeat Spartans 1-0 in 2OT to win tenth straight section championship

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Maine-Endwell playing host to Vestal for the Class A section championship.

First half, Ari Michitti going to work.

Fires a shot off.

Emerson Wong with the save, can’t hold it, Rylee Alston with a chance.

But, Wong recovers and swats the ball away.

Later on, Kaety L’Amoreaux’s shot is stopped, kick save and a beauty by Wong.

Rebound attempt for Kaety, and how about Emma Lewis!

She comes flying in and takes away what would’ve been an open net goal.

Easily one of the most impressive sequences I’ve witnessed in person.

Down the other way, Amanda DeSantis doing her job as well.

This one was scoreless after 80 and needed overtime.

First OT and Emilia Cappellett going hero mode.

Cappellett to her far side for the goal.

Just six minutes into the first OT, the Golden Bears lead 1-0.

Then, it was all about the defense, Vestal needing to hold on for another 14 minutes to secure the win.

And that’s exactly what they did and the streak lives!

The Golden Bears win a staggering 10th-straight section championship!

Throw up the 10s!

The decade of dominance continues for Vestal as they’re on to states again.

Hear from Cappellett and head coach Gina Baldwin later this week.