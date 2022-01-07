ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell welcomed in Vestal. Jumping right in. 3rd quarter.

Dom L’Amoreaux with the basket there.

Later, Cullen Green gets just shy of the block, sends a floater up, and gets it to go.

Jalan Johnson on his game again tonight for Vestal. I still have no idea how he got this to go in. Circus shot by the sophomore.

Then, Johnson spinning through the paint, and goes high off the glass for two.

Here, Johnson moves it to Nic DiRado.

Shot’s off the mark. But, Johnson with the board and then the put back.

He continues to make it look so easy out there.

Speaking of easy, Green parting the Red Sea there. Uncontested lay in.

All M-E in this one as the cruise to a 74-43 win.