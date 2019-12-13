Spartans conquer Patriots 80-69 behind Connor Green’s 26 points

ENDWELL, NY – Starting at Maine-Endwell, the Spartans hosting the Binghamton Patriots in an exciting game.

First quarter, Mike Mancini dishes it down low for Connor Green, and a beautiful reverse lay up.

Speaking of reverse, now it’s Green who finds Mancini beyond the arc.

Corner three is good from the sophomore.

Impressive sequence here for Binghamton.

Manicini is rejected by Angel Camaco-Cintron.

Up the other way with it comes Jarrid Kirkland.

Curls beyond the perimeter, a back and forth with Cintron, and Kirkland gets the shooters bounce on that three.

He’d finish with 17.

This man led the way for the Patriots.

Colby Young making that look easy.

He’d score 20 for Binghamton.

But, it wouldn’t be enough.

Behind a game-high 26 from Green, Maine-Endwell would take this one, 80-69.