Spartans, Blue Raiders play to a 1-1 draw after 2OT

ENDWELL, N.Y. – The Maine-Endwell boy’s soccer team, ranked 7th in Class A, facing Horseheads on Senior Night.

Just over four minutes in, Payton Bennett gets it to Jack Coleman at midfield, and he’s off.

Coleman showing off great speed and ball skills.

Gets past several defenders and boots it home far side.

The Jack Attack is back.

Spartans out to an early 1-0 lead.

But, the offense wouldn’t continue in this one.

A whole lot of this.

Keagan Rought facing a ton of volume in the first half.

Knocks away the corner ball there.

Then, Coleman with a great header off a throw in.

But, Rought in good position makes the save.

Almost an identical play here.

Coleman right into the waiting arms of Rought.

Horseheads would tie the game at one early in the second half.

And that would be it for scoring as the two teams would play to a 1-1 draw after two overtimes.