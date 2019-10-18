Spartans, Blue Devils named STAC co-champions after 2OT 0-0 game

BINGHAMTON – The girls soccer STAC title on the line as Class B’s #8 Chenango Forks hosted Class A’s #10 Maine-Endwell.

First half, Sophie Rusnak with a free kick.

Gets knocked down in front and a mad scramble ensues.

Everyone trying to get to it, and Lauren Ashman finally does.

Ashman gets off a shot.

But, it skips right over the crossbar and through the uprights.

0-0 on the field, 3-0 Forks in field goals.

M-E with a chance now.

Kaety L’Amoreaux with a solid strike.

Knuckles in on Bree Fargnoli who makes the stop.

Then, Aubrey Bough with a long distance shot.

Amanda DeSantis knees it away.

Ashman gets it on goal.

But, DeSantis was ready and makes the grab.

Late second half, still scoreless.

Rylee Alston gets it to Emily Hein.

Great boot, but again, it’s too high and goes off the field goal upright and through.

Now tied at 3 in field goals and still scoreless in soccer.

So what happens when no one scores all game?

You get co-champions!

The Blue Devils and Spartans share the 2019 STAC title.

Next up for both teams is sectional playoffs.

Forks will play in the Class B quarterfinals next Friday.

As for M-E, the Spartans will meet Vestal in the Class A finals on November 2.