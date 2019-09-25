Spartans blank Eagles 5-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Now to Spartan Stadium, a battle of two of the best field hockey programs in the area.

Maine-Endwell and Whitney Point meeting for the second time this year.

Second half, 4-0 M-E, but Point is battling.

A corner and Brenna Bough slings it towards goal.

Looks like it’s going in, but a tremendous defensive save by Meredith Rose keeps the ball out and also preserves the Spartans shut out for the moment.

This will also help that.

Another corner for the Eagles, and Bough with a blast.

And an outstanding blocker save by Amanda Spak.

Shutout still in tack.

And for good measure now, Anna Castaldo takes a whack.

Stop is made, but Castaldo gets it back and makes a slick move to net and scores the Spartans fifth goal of the game.

Maine-Endwell takes care of business at home, blanking Whitney Point, 5-0.