Spartans blank Blue Raiders on the softball diamond 10-0

ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell softball hosting Horseheads.

First game on the new turf field for M-E.

1st inning, and how about this play by Leah Carlini?

Cat-like reflexes on the catch and fires it to 1st for the double play.

Bottom 1, Olivia Lewis up and doesn’t get enough on this one to get a hit.

But, the pitcher helps herself out with the sac fly to score the game’s first run. 1-0 Spartans.

Next batter, Amanda DeSantis and what a start to her senior season.

The future Villanova Wildcat turns that pitch around for the first home run at the Spartans new field.

The 2-run shot makes it a 3-0 M-E lead.

Later on, two on for Helena Layton and she slaps that into the right-center gap.

Melissa Demo and Carlini come around to score. 5-0 Spartans.

By the time it was all said and done, M-E would double that number as they go on to win, 10-0.