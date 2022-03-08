Let’s end the night with some high school hoops. The Class D state subregionals as #3 South Kortright took on Greenburgh at Johnson City.

1st quarter, ball’s worked to Logan Firment down low, and he goes off the glass for two.

Then, terrific ball circulation by the Rams as it eventually gets to Josh Anderson, and nothing but net for the junior.

Then, same spot only this time, Adam Champlin hits the three.

The Rams go on to take this one, 77-53.

South Kortright advances to the Class D quarterfinals and will take on Chapel Field Christian of Section 9.

That will be Saturday at 5 at SS Seward Institute.