Taking a look at the Northeast Division standings, not much has changed up top as the Somerset Patriots remain in 1st.

Behind them are the Ponies next opponents, the Portland Sea Dogs.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats sit in 3rd.

But, after taking 5 of 6 from New Hampshire 2 weeks ago, the Ponies are not far behind as they are 4th.

Bringing up the rear are the Reading Fightin’ Phils in 5th place, followed by the Hartford Yard Goats in 6th.