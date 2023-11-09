JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Johnson City’s Marisa Smith signed her NLI on Thursday to join the Binghamton University Women’s Basketball program.

Smith, a 2-time all-state player for the Wildcats, was joined by family and friends to celebrate the day.

After everything was made official, Smith was excited and explained what it means to be representing Binghamton at the college level.

“I mean, I’ve worked my whole life for this moment,” Smith said. “So, to be able to see it pay off and continue to do what I love and represent my hometown at the same time is a great feeling.”

Smith will be joining the Bearcats next year, so another season in a Wildcats uniform and the chance to compete for a section title.