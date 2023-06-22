ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Day 2 of the DSGO Pro-Am was played Thursday, the weather was beautiful, and golfers got to enjoy another day on the course.

Among those playing once again, Horseheads native and local fan favorite, Joey Sindelar.

While Sindelar will not be playing in this year’s tournament, he is back at En-Joie this week playing on a course where he found much success during his career, including 2 B.C. Open wins.

On Wednesday, Sindelar took the time to look back on what it was like to play in front of family, friends and the fans here in the Southern Tier.

“When it’s birdie, birdie, birdie, everybody’s just marching,” Sindelar said. “And man, you slap one in the water for a bogey or a double and everybody’s chin goes down and walking gets a little slower. Once I get my own personal anger for slapping one in the water, it’s hysterical to watch because they’re living it with me.”

While Sindelar may no longer be experiencing that during tournament play he will still get the chance to be involved at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open as he has joined Tournament Director John Karedes’ team, an addition that Karedes is happy to have.

“At the end of the day, we’re sad that Joey’s competitive days are over with, but we’re certainly looking forward to the next chapter in his life,” Karedes said. “He’ll be a part of our team going forward. When you think about golf at En-Joie, professional golf at En-Joie, Joey Sindelar has to be woven in there some way, somehow and we’re looking forward, together, coming up with a new role for Joey and we’re excited about that.”

Karedes went on to say that Sindelar’s role may include meeting fans, sponsors and potentially holding a clinic.