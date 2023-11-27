WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Sidney Girls Basketball team won in their season opener against Sidney 43-36 on Monday night.
The Sabers took control early with an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.
Watch the highlights above!
