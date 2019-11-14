Shannon Perna signs NLI to play volleyball at the Colorado School of Mines

BINGHAMTON – It was on to Binghamton High School for another signing.

Shannon Perna of the Patriots volleyball team made her college decision final.

Perna will be heading out west come the fall to study and play at the Colorado School of Mines.

She’ll join the Orediggers volleyball team, which plays at the Division II level.

Shannon currently holds a 4.0 GPA, and will need that same level of dedication to her studies as she prepares to major in civil engineering.

Once she signed her name on the line, Shannon talked about why Mines made sense for her.

“I have such a passion for volleyball, and I want to have this amazing degree that I can go out into the world and use. So, I found Mines, all the way out in Colorado. It just seemed to be the perfect fit for me. It had both the academics, the athletics all merged into one. The majority of the people on my team are engineers. They’ll be able to help me through this incredibly hard degree, and I really think that I can achieve great things with this school. So, I’m really excited,” she said.

Shannon helped bring two section championships to Binghamton, the program’s first title since the 1970’s, leaving her legacy on the court and in the classroom.

Congratulations to Shannon and her family on her achievement, and best of luck out in Colorado!