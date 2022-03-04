Ahead of both the men’s and women’s America East Tournaments beginning this weekend, the conference released their annual awards.

Several Bearcats on both sides were among the honorees.

For the men, they have their first 1st-Team All-Conference member since the 2009-10 season as Jacob Falko was given that honor.

The junior transfer made an immediate impact for the Bearcats, averaging the 3rd-most assists per game in the America East and lighting up conference opponents with 6 20-plus point showings.

Christian Hinckson was named to the All-Defensive Team after finishing 2nd in the conference with 7.6 rebounds a game and 4th in blocks per game.

For the women, Denai Bowman was named 1st-Team All-Conference for the 2nd consecutive season.

In the conference, on a per game basis, the junior is 2nd in points, 2nd in steals, 4th in assists, and 5th in shooting percentage.

She was also named to the All-Defensive team for the 2nd year in-a-row.

Newcomer and Owego native Genevieve Coleman was named to the All-Rookie team after a solid 1st year.

Averaging over 4 points and 3 rebounds a game, Coleman was named conference player of the week 3 times.

While these honors are certainly a nice acknowledgement of terrific seasons, it’s not the hardware these players are looking for.

That would be an America East championship, and they begin their journeys in the coming days.

The women take on Vermont tomorrow in Burlington at 2:30, while the men are on the road to face New Hampshire Sunday at 1.