BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Seton Catholic Boys Lacrosse team used a big second half to beat Dryden 11-5.
Trailing 4-2 early in the third, the Saints outscored the Lions 9-1 the rest of the way to earn the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
