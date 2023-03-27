BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Seton Catholic Girls Lacrosse team lost to Corning 17-1 on Monday night.
The Saints traded a goal with Corning early in the contest, but the Hawks ran away with the game from there.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
