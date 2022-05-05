Over the last couple of days, I’ve been talking a lot about college lacrosse at Binghamton University.

Tonight, I get back to the tremendous high school lacrosse we have across the area.

Let’s begin with an afternoon game at John G. Dowd Field. Seton Catholic Central girls hosting Union-Endicott.

Opening half, Saints with it. Patricia Brocious round the net we go, where it ends, in the back of the goal. 1st of the afternoon and it’s 1-0 Seton.

Moments later, Peep Williams with it. Couple of moves, creates some space, and able to score while surrounded by 4 Tiger defenders. 2-1.

U-E with a counter though. Ella Nixon in front to Jaiden Williams and a real quick release from her gets it past the goalie. U-E within 1.

But, they wouldn’t get any closer. Here’s Peep again. This time, able to score from distance. Saints up 3-1.

And Peep continuing to show why she’s heading off to play at Stanford next year.

Busy day as she and the Saints would keep lighting up the scoreboard all game as Seton goes on to take this one, 17-4.