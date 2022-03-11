Following the girls game, it’s the boys Class B quarterfinals as #5 Seton Catholic Central takes on #4 Chittenango.

The Saints defeated Owego in the B section finals last weekend to get back to the state tournament.

Seton shot the lights out from beyond the arc, with both Michael Bucko and Andrew Erickson knocking down 5 three’s each.

Now, they’ll aim to continue that success against a Chittenango team that has only 1 loss this season and is on a 13-game winning streak.

Saints head coach Chris Sinicki knows how good this Bears team is. But, he says the formula for a Saints win this Sunday is simple, stick to who they are.

Seton Catholic Central Head Basketball Coach Chris Sinicki says, “We are who we are. We’re not going to change now what we started in November. So, we’re going to stay true to ourselves. We’re going to study our opponent. Chittenango is very, very good. They shoot the ball extremely well. We’re going to have our hands full next Sunday. But, we’re going to enjoy it for a couple of days.”

Seton and Chittenango are scheduled for a 5:15 tip inside the arena on Sunday.

Up next for the winner would be a trip to the semifinals next Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls against either Friends Academy or Bronxville.