Last game of the day was for the Class B boys championship. Owego taking on Seton Catholic Central.

Early on, ball’s moved to Andrew Erickson in the far corner. And he absolutely buries it.

Here, Erickson dishes it to Kaelin Thomas who finishes with the lay up.

Other end, Joe Bangel to his brother, John. Bodies up Jaden Short and flicks it in.

Then, John takes the space he has and knocks down the 3.

Speaking of 3’s, that’s the area these two shined all game. Erickson to Michael Bucko and that’s money.

Both of them has 5 3-pointers each.

In the end, Seton rolls to a 60-33 win and clinch the Class B championship.

The Saints march into the state quarterfinals and will take on Chittenango next Sunday in the arena at 5:15.