Senators-Rumble Ponies game rained out Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – This 2019 season for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies continues to be a roller coaster ride.

In what has been an up-and-down year, the Ponies are currently in the midst of a downhill descent.

Binghamton is just 2-5 in their last seven games, both series losses to Erie and then Akron.

On Tuesday, the Ponies looked to try and begin a positive climb upwards as they welcomed in a team that they’ve had some success against this season.

The Ponies were ready to welcome in the Harrisburg Senators for their first, and only, trip to Rumbletown this year.

However, in typical Binghamton fashion, the Senators were greeted with inclement weather.

After the game was put into a rain delay, heavy storms rolled through the area, and with the threat of more severe weather, the game was postponed entirely.

So now, the two squads will squeeze in three games very quickly as Tuesday’s contest has been added to Wednesday’s bill as part of a doubleheader.

First pitch for game one on Wednesday is scheduled for 5:35 pm.