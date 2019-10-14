Senators pick up OT win over Devils 5-4

The Binghamton Devils were on the road for a two-game trip to Belleville.

After beating the Senators on Friday, the Devils looked to pick up the sweep on Saturday.

Things looked good after the first as the BDevs led 2-0 thanks to Chris Conner and Brett Seney.

It was a 3-1 Devils lead after Ryan Schmelzer scored.

However, The Senators netted two straight to tie the game through two.

Michael McLeod put Bingo up 4-3 early in the 3rd.

But, Belleville would score the next two, including in overtime, to win it, 5-4.

The BDevs are on the road again for their next game on Wednesday as they head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to face the Penguins.