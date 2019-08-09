Senators edge Rumble Ponies 4-3

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Let’s head over to NYSEG Stadium where the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Harrisburg Senators played their rubber game.

Skipping ahead to the 4th.

Nick Banks chips that pitch from Mickey Jannis into left field.

On his horse is Ian Sagdal.

The throw from Barrett Barnes is just offline and Sagdal’s safe. 1-0 Sens.

A few batters later.

Rhett Wiseman rips it down the right field line.

Cruising on in to score is Banks.

Harrisburg opens up a 2-0 lead.

Top five now, and Luis Garcia turns on one quick.

That laser gets out of the park in a hurry.

Only his 2nd of the year and it makes it 3-0 Senators.

The Ponies got three in the 7th.

But, Harrisburg got the all-important 4th run in the 8th to pull ahead for good.

4-3 Sens is your final in the series finale.

Bingo heads out to Hartford for a weekend set with the Yard Goats beginning on Friday.