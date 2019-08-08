Senators double up Rumble Ponies 4-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – You think you know bad weather?

Try being the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Entering Wednesdays doubleheader, the Ponies have already had to play 11 twin bills due to weather issues.

Meanwhile, Harrisburg has only had 5 doubleheaders.

However, they have played the fewest second half games of any team in the Eastern League with 42.

After being rained out Tuesday, the Ponies and Sens met for two at NYSEG Stadium on Wednesday.

Ponies wearing pink jerseys and pink hats in game one to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

It was an up and down day for Sam Haggerty in center field.

In the second, a deep fly ball to center.

Haggerty doesn’t get a great read on it.

But, hustles and makes a crazy juggling catch while slamming into the wall.

Nice play there.

Later in the inning now.

Another fly ball. Haggerty seemingly much more confident this time.

However, no can do on the catch.

Right off the glove.

Sticks with it though, and thanks to a great relay, they throw out the runner at home.

To the 5th, former BMet T.J. Rivera making his return to NYSEG and he finds Haggerty.

It drops in, allowing Michael Taylor to score. 3-0 Sens.

Little love tap from Andres Gimenez there.

Bottom five and Mike Paez takes that hanging curve for a ride.

Smashes over the left field wall.

His 3rd of the year and we have a ball game. Now, just 3-1.

But, next inning, the Ponies give it right back.

Rhett Wiseman singles to center.

Tres Barrera scores. Make it a 4-1 Harrisburg lead.

The Ponies tried to battle back as they would get this RBI single in the bottom of the 6th by Luis Carpio to make it 4-2.

But, that would go on to be the final.

Better news in game two though as the Ponies would get a walk-off, three-run homer from Patrick Mazeika to give them a 5-4 win.

Binghamton and Harrisburg take the field for their final showdown of the regular season on Thursday with first pitch at 6:35 pm.