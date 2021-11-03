Section IV Volleyball Class A Championship: Vestal Golden Bears blank U-E Tigers 3-0

OWEGO, NY – The 3-time defending Class A champs, Union-Endicott, taking on top-seeded Vestal.

After Vestal took the 1st set, U-E looking to claw back.

Down but not out, the Tigers get a big point here thanks to a Gabriella Rustine kill.

Trying to keep momentum going.

An emphatic kill there by Elena Pasquale. Tigers battling.

But, the Golden Bears not backing down.

This kill by Mary Pierce closed out the 2nd set, moving Vestal one win away from a section title.

In the 3rd, good bump by Hailey O’Donnell, good set by Corrina Paler-Large, and O’Donnell finishes the play with the kill.

Serve here for Anna Tiberia, too much to handle and it ends up being a service ace.

Vestal starting to separate themselves.

And then off a Ruby Ede serve, Pasquale’s hit is too strong, and for the first time since 2016, the Vestal Golden Bears are section champs!

They take the match in straight sets, 3-0.

Afterwards, head coach Joe Nemecek said this year had been a grind, but that after strong preparation, they got the result they were looking for.

“We’ve been a strong team all year. We’ve faced a lot of adversity this year with at different times this year when we didn’t have our whole team due to injuries, people being quarantined. In a year of COVID. So, we had our whole team for a whole week of practice before this one, and I felt really good that we had a great week of practice coming in,” he said.

Vestal will now head to the Class A state subregionals next Thursday.

The Golden Bears will face the Section I champs beginning at 12:30 PM at Arlington High School.