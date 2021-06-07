Section IV tournament schedules for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse

Here’s a rundown of when and where you can see your local team play this week.

Beginning with baseball.

Remember, all the higher seeds will be hosting every game of every round in every sport.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell hosts Vestal tomorrow at 5, with the winner playing Union-Endicott in the finals on Thursday.

In Class B, all quarterfinal games will be tomorrow at 5.

Windsor will face Greene/Oxford.

Waverly takes on Dryden.

Susquehanna Valley faces Oneonta.

And Chenango Forks will play Seton.

Same times in Class C.

Deposit/Hancock gets Harpursville.

Elmira Notre Dame welcomes in Lansing.

Unatego takes on Union Springs.

And Trumansburg battles Edison.

And in Class D.

South Kortright faces Schenevus.

Edmeston plays Marathon.

Charlotte Valley takes on Cherry Valley/ And Afton gets Gilboa-Conesville.

To softball.

Tomorrow at 5, Vestal faces U-E in the Class A semis.

Winner gets M-E in the finals on Thursday.

All other classes held semifinals today at 5.

In Class B, Chenango Valley playing Oneonta.

Windsor taking on Waverly.

Forks facing Dryden.

And SV playing Owego.

In Class C, Deposit/Hancock facing Edison.

Lansing and Tioga.

END and Union Springs.

And Greene versus Spencer Van-Etten.

And in Class D, Roxbury facing Richfield Springs.

Schenevus and Morris.

Worcester and Afton.

And Marathon playing Gilboa-Conesville.

On to boys lacrosse.

Two finals already set.

In Class B, it will be Vestal hosting Horseheads on Friday night at 7.

In Class C, Johnson City will host Maine-Endwell Thursday evening at 7.

Meanwhile, in Class D, Whitney Point faces Seton tomorrow at 5 for a trip to the semis against top-seeded CV on Thursday at 5.

In the other semifinal match-up, Chenago Forks will host END Thursday at 5 as well.

And finally, girls lacrosse.

The Class B championship game is set as Horseheads will host Vestal Wednesday at 5.

Class C semifinal match-up later tonight as Johnson City welcomes in Owego at 7.

The winner advances to face Maine-Endwell on Wednesday.

And in Class D, two semifinal games beginning at 5 today.

Seton at home facing CV, and Whitney Point hosting Chenango Forks.