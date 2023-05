BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Monday saw many Section IV softball games played, below are scores from around the section.

Owego and Seton Catholic played 2 innings before the game was postponed due to the rain.

Maine-Endwell took care of business, winning 12-1 over Johnson City.

Tioga picked up a big win on the road over Newark Valley 15-3.

Sidney defeated Afton 24-1.

Olivia Robinson threw a no-hitter for Waverly as the Wolverines won 13-0 over Newfield.