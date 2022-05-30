This was a big championship Saturday for teams in the Binghamton area.

We had the Section IV softball championship games being held throughout the day at the BAGSAI complex.

We also had the Binghamton University baseball team looking to sweep their way through the America East Tournament and win the conference championship.

Let’s begin by seeing who came out on top in the softball section finals.

Beginning with Class Double-A. The 2-seed, Horseheads, comes out and knocks off the #3 team in the state, Corning.

The Blue Raiders got the win over the Hawks, 7-5. Horseheads will play in the state regional round on Saturday at Lakeland High School against either Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9 or North Rockland of Section 1.

Another big upset in Class A as Vestal outslugs the #2 team in the state, Maine-Endwell, 9-7 to win the section title.

The Golden Bears head to the state regionals where they will take on either the Section 9 champs Rondout Valley or the Section 1 winners Tappan Zee.

That game will also be Saturday at Lakeland High.

To Class B, and this one needed extras as Chenango Valley outlasts Owego, 5-4 to claim the section championship.

The Warriors have a date with the Section 3 champions, which will be determined later this week.

That game will be this Friday at 4 at Union-Endicott.

Greene’s perfect season continued on as they shut out Elmira Notre Dame 4-0 to win the Class C section title.

The Trojans march into the state regionals and will square off with the yet-to-be-determined Section 3 winners.

That match up will be Saturday at Carrier Park in DeWitt.

And in the Class D section finals, Deposit-Hancock are your 2022 champions as they beat up on Roxbury, 19-4.

That means the Eagles are in the state regional round, and they will take on Eldred of Section 9.

They play this Saturday at 3 at Union-Endicott.