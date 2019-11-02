Section IV soccer and field hockey schedule for Saturday, November 2

Plenty of other games going on as well tomorrow, and all of them with section titles on the line. Here’s a look at which games feature some local teams.

Beginning with boys soccer, In Class A, Maine-Endwell hosts Union-Endicott at 4.

Class B title game has Oneonta taking on Chenango Valley at the Wright National Soccer Field 2 at 11 AM.

And in Class D, Marathon takes on Cherry Valley-Springfield at 1 on field 4 in Oneonta.

Now to girls soccer, 2 PM at M-E, Spartans host Vestal in the Class A final.

Both Class B and C finals are at Norwich.

In C, Unatego takes on Elmira Notre Dame, followed by Chenango Forks and Oneonta at 3:30 in B.

And same match-up as the boys D finals, Marathon and CV-S at field 4 in Oneonta beginning at 11 AM.

And two finals in field hockey as well, both at Vestal.

At 3, Greene takes on Newark Valley.

And then at 5, the Golden Bears face Afton/Harpursville.