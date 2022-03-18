So, after all that, let’s take a check at what Saturday is looking like now.

On the boys side, two games inside Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

At 1:30, #4 Seton Catholic Central takes on #7 Friends Academy for a trip to the Class B state championship.

The winner of that one plays Sunday at 3 against either Allegany-Limestone or Ichabod Crane.

Then, at 7, #4 Newfield battles #2 Stillwater for the Class C state title.

On the girls side, only one game and it’s an early start for #1 Newark Valley and #2 Duanesburg in the Class C semifinals.

That one tips off at 10:45 from Hudson Valley Community College.

The winner advances to the C title game Sunday at 10 AM to take on either Millbrook of East Rochester.