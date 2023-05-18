BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Section IV has released the playoff brackets for both Boys and Girls Lacrosse.

Take a look at the matchups below!

Class A Girls Lacrosse:

#2 Binghamton @ #1 Corning – Championship game on May 24 at 7 p.m.

Class A Boys Lacrosse:

#2 Elmira @ #1 Corning – Championship game on May 25 at 7 p.m.

Class B Girls Lacrosse:

#3 Union-Endicott @ #2 Horseheads – Semifinal on May 22 at 6 p.m.

Winner of U-E vs Horseheads @ #1 Ithaca – Championship game on May 24 at 7 p.m.

Class B Boys Lacrosse:

#3 Horseheads @ #2 Vestal – Semifinal on May 19 at 7 p.m.

Winner of Horseheads vs Vestal @ #1 Ithaca – Championship game on May 25 at 7 p.m.

Class C Girls Lacrosse:

#2 Maine-Endwell @ #1 Vestal – Championship game on May 24 at 7 p.m.

Class C Boys Lacrosse:

#2 Johnson City @ #1 Maine-Endwell – Championship game on May 25 at 7 p.m.

Class D Girls Lacrosse:

#3 Windsor @ #2 Whitney Point – Semifinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Windsor vs Whitney Point @ #1 Owego – Championship game on May 24 at 6 p.m.

Class D Boys Lacrosse:

#5 Windsor @ #4 Seton Catholic – Quarterfinal on May 19 at 5 p.m.

Winner of Windsor vs Seton Catholic @ #1 Chenango Valley – Semifinal on May 23 at 7 p.m.

#6 Owego @ #3 Elmira Notre Dame – Quarterfinal on May 19 at 6 p.m.

Winner of Owego vs Notre Dame @ #2 Chenango Forks – Semifinal on May 23 at 7 p.m.

Championship game on May 25.