Section IV high school sports playoff schedule for Saturday, November 6

Here’s a look at a busy day tomorrow.
Let’s start with football as the section semifinals continue.
In Class Double-A. Elmira will host Ithaca at 1:30 PM. Winner gets Corning.
And in Class D, both games will be played at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.
At noon, Tioga will take on Delhi, and then at 3 PM, Harpursville/Afton will face Newark Valley.
Now to some state tournaments.
In field hockey, two regional games at Pittsford Sutherland High School.
At 1 PM, Whitney Point takes on Akron.
And then at 3 PM, Vestal will battle Williamsville South.
In boys soccer, Section IV teams playing in regional games in all classes.
Two games at Byram Hills High School, the first at 11:30 AM when Maine-Endwell faces Somers.
Then, at 2 PM, Corning faces Mamaroneck.
Over at Oneonta’s Wright National Soccer Complex, the day starts at 11 AM with Greene and Cooperstown.
At 11:15 AM, South Kortright battles Belleville Henderson.
And then at 11:30 AM, Owego meets Skaneateles.
Lastly, two girls soccer regional games, both at Herkimer County Community College.
At 4 PM, Schenevus plays Poland.
That’s followed at 6 PM Elmira Notre Dame and Sauquoit Valley.