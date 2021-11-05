Section IV high school sports playoff schedule for Saturday, November 6

Here’s a look at a busy day tomorrow.

Let’s start with football as the section semifinals continue.

In Class Double-A. Elmira will host Ithaca at 1:30 PM. Winner gets Corning.

And in Class D, both games will be played at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.

At noon, Tioga will take on Delhi, and then at 3 PM, Harpursville/Afton will face Newark Valley.

Now to some state tournaments.

In field hockey, two regional games at Pittsford Sutherland High School.

At 1 PM, Whitney Point takes on Akron.

And then at 3 PM, Vestal will battle Williamsville South.

In boys soccer, Section IV teams playing in regional games in all classes.

Two games at Byram Hills High School, the first at 11:30 AM when Maine-Endwell faces Somers.

Then, at 2 PM, Corning faces Mamaroneck.

Over at Oneonta’s Wright National Soccer Complex, the day starts at 11 AM with Greene and Cooperstown.

At 11:15 AM, South Kortright battles Belleville Henderson.

And then at 11:30 AM, Owego meets Skaneateles.

Lastly, two girls soccer regional games, both at Herkimer County Community College.

At 4 PM, Schenevus plays Poland.

That’s followed at 6 PM Elmira Notre Dame and Sauquoit Valley.