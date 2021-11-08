Section IV high school sports playoff results for Saturday, November 6

In football, three games on Saturday to see who’s moving on to the section championships this coming weekend.

In Class Double-A, Elmira and Ithaca got into a high-scoring game, with the Express eventually rolling to a 44-30 win.

Elmira will take on Corning in the Double-A title game.

In Class D, both semifinal games were at JC.

In the 1st game, Tioga rolled over Delhi, 56-12.

The Tigers then got to see who they’d be facing in the section final.

And that 2nd game was a battle. It took overtime, with Newark Valley outlasting Harpursville/Afton, 28-26.

The Cardinals and Tigers will play for the Class D section championship this coming Friday night at 7 PM at Binghamton’s Alumni Stadium.

Now on to the volleyball section championships on Saturday. While Vestal claimed the Class A title on Wednesday, the other 4 classes met in Corning to determine their champions.

In Class Double-A, Horseheads won their 2nd-straight section title as the Blue Raiders swept Ithaca 3 games to none.

In the Class B final, Owego swept Norwich 3-0, giving the Indians their 10th-consecutive section championship.

A couple of tight contests in Classes C and D. In C, Lansing went a full 5 sets to outlast Oneonta to capture the section title.

And in Class D, this one needed 5 sets as well as top-seeded Candor defeated 2nd-seeded Tioga, 3-2.

After repeating as section champs, Candor will now aim to repeat as state champs in Class D as well.

Let’s see how some Section IV teams are doing in the New York state tournaments, starting with field hockey regionals.

In Class B, Vestal took care of Section 6’s Williamsville South, 4-1 to advance.

The Golden Bears will face Garden City of Section VIII in the state semifinals this Saturday at 10 AM at Centereach High School on Long Island.

And if you thought Vestal knew how to score, Whitney Point demolished Akron of Section VI, 11-0.

With the win, the Eagles are on the semifinals where they’ll face Pierson of Section XI.

That one is also Saturday at Centereach High School, and gets underway at noon.

And now to soccer. Several regional games played in both girls and boys soccer.

Starting with girls.

In Class C, Elmira Notre Dame advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Sauquoit Valley.

The Crusaders will take on AuSable Valley Saturday at 12:30 PM.

And in Class D, Schenevus’ season came to an end as they fell to Poland, 4-3.

And in boys soccer, Maine-Endwell was knocked off in Class A as they lost to Somers, 4-0.

In Class B, Skaneateles took out Owego, 2-1 in overtime.

Cooperstown eliminated Greene, 2-1, in Class C.

However, Section IV stayed alive as South Kortright advanced in Class D with a 1-0 win over Belleville Henderson.

The Rams will take on Mount Academy Saturday at 9:15 AM in the semis.