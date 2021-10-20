Section IV high school girls soccer playoff schedule for Wednesday, October 20

With several teams advancing in the boys tournaments, the girls soccer playoffs get underway on Wednesday.

The entire Class C and D brackets, outside of the top 2 seeds that had byes, will be in action.

In Class C, 5th-seeded Oxford hosts 12 seed Sidney at 4:30 PM.

The winner of that one gets the winner of this one. 4-seed Newark Valley at home against 13-seed Moravia at 3:30 PM.

#3 Unatego takes on #14 Watkins Glen, while #6 Delhi faces #11 Greene.

Both games start at 3:30 PM with the winners squaring off in the next round.

In the 8-9 game, Union Springs/Port Byron hosts Unadilla Valley at 3:30 PM.

Winner gets top-seeded Elmira Notre Dame.

And #7 Trumansburg welcomes in #10 Seton Catholic Central at 5, with the winner to face #2 Lansing.

In Class D, all games start at 3:30 PM.

The winners of these two games square off next round.

#5 Roxbury plays #12 Charlotte Valley, while #4 Franklin hosts #13 South Kortright.

Same scenario here as #3 Odessa-Montour takes on #14 Edmeston.

And #6 Margaretville takes on #11 Cherry Valley-Springfield.

#1 Marathon awaits the winner of #8 Downsville/Roscoe/Livingston Manor and #9 Morris.

And #2 Schenevus will face the victor of #7 Milford and #10 Laurens.