Section IV high school football state rankings, 11/9/21

Here’s a look at the latest New York state football rankings ahead of the Section IV Championships this weekend.
In Class Double-A, Corning is up a spot to 15th this week.
Their title game opponent, Elmira, is an honorable mention.
In Class A, the section final is comprised of Horseheads and Union-Endicott, both of which are honorable mentions.
Maine-Endwell is 7th again this week as they prepare to host Owego Friday night.
Windsor is again an honorable mention.
3 ranked teams in Class C.
The most anticipated match-up this weekend features #4 Chenango Forks hosting #7 Waverly on Friday.
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is 20th, and Norwich is an honorable mention.
And in Class D, Tioga remains #1 ahead of their section championship show down with #13 Newark Valley.
Both Delhi and Harpursville/Afton are honorable mentions.