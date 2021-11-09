Section IV high school football state rankings, 11/9/21

Here’s a look at the latest New York state football rankings ahead of the Section IV Championships this weekend.

In Class Double-A, Corning is up a spot to 15th this week.

Their title game opponent, Elmira, is an honorable mention.

In Class A, the section final is comprised of Horseheads and Union-Endicott, both of which are honorable mentions.

Maine-Endwell is 7th again this week as they prepare to host Owego Friday night.

Windsor is again an honorable mention.

3 ranked teams in Class C.

The most anticipated match-up this weekend features #4 Chenango Forks hosting #7 Waverly on Friday.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is 20th, and Norwich is an honorable mention.

And in Class D, Tioga remains #1 ahead of their section championship show down with #13 Newark Valley.

Both Delhi and Harpursville/Afton are honorable mentions.

