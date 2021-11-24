Section IV high school football state rankings, 11/24/21

Let’s take a look at the latest New York state football rankings released on Tuesday.

In Class Double-A, Corning’s season wrapped up Saturday night as they finish 8-2 and are ranked 17th. Elmira is an honorable mention.

In Class A, Union-Endicott slides back two spots to 22nd this week, as they finish their season with an 8-3 record. Horseheads is an honorable mention.

We have a new number 1 this week in Class B.

After knocking off the previous #1, Maine-Endwell slides into that spot following their win over Homer.

They get #2 Western New York Maritime this Saturday.

Windsor remains an honorable mention.

Chenango Forks is also on the move in Class C.

The Blue Devils are up two spots to 2nd this week ahead of their showdown with #3 East Rochester on Saturday.

Waverly is 8th and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is 20th.

And in Class D, Tioga remains #1 and, as recently mentioned, will face 2nd-ranked O-A/E Friday afternoon.

Newark Valley is 14th, and Delhi and Harpursville/Afton are honorable mentions.