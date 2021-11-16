Section IV high school football state rankings, 11/16/21

Let’s take a look at this week’s New York state rankings.

Beginning with football as the state regionals loom this weekend at Vestal for the Section IV champs.

In Class Double-A, Corning comes in at 14.

They’ll face #18 Cicero-North Syracuse Saturday at 6 PM. Elmira is an honorable mention.

In Class A, Union-Endicott is 20th.

U-E gets #18 Christian Brothers Academy Friday at 8 PM. Horseheads is an honorable mention.

Maine-Endwell is up to 3rd this week in Class B.

The Spartans will take on #1 Homer Saturday at 3 PM. Windsor gets an honorable mention nod.

Class C and Chenango Forks is 4th ahead of their showdown with #2 Skaneateles Saturday at noon.

Waverly is 9th, and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is 20th.

And in Class D, Tioga remains #1, The Tigers take on #5 Dolgeville Friday at 5 PM.

Also ranked is Newark Valley at 14, while both Delhi and Harpursville/Afton are honorable mentions.

