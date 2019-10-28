Section IV high school football semifinals schedule

With the regular season concluded, here’s a look at this week’s sectional semifinal games.
Starting in Class Double-A, Binghamton is on the road Friday night at Corning.
Kick off is at 7:00 pm.
Horseheads is at Elmira on Saturday in the other semifinal game.
The Class A final is already set for next week between Union-Endicott and Vestal.
So, to Class B.
Both games on Friday at 7:00 pm.
Chenango Forks will host Norwich, while Maine-Endwell travels to Owego.
Class C, both games on Saturday.
Newark Valley welcomes in Windsor at 1:30 pm.
Meanwhile, Susquehanna Valley hosts Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at 3:30 pm.
The time was changed from 1:30 pm due to SAT’s in the morning.
And both Class D semis will be at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.
First, at noon, Walton faces Greene.
Then, at 3:00 pm, Tioga takes on Delhi.