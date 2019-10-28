Section IV high school football semifinals schedule

With the regular season concluded, here’s a look at this week’s sectional semifinal games.

Starting in Class Double-A, Binghamton is on the road Friday night at Corning.

Kick off is at 7:00 pm.

Horseheads is at Elmira on Saturday in the other semifinal game.

The Class A final is already set for next week between Union-Endicott and Vestal.

So, to Class B.

Both games on Friday at 7:00 pm.

Chenango Forks will host Norwich, while Maine-Endwell travels to Owego.

Class C, both games on Saturday.

Newark Valley welcomes in Windsor at 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Susquehanna Valley hosts Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at 3:30 pm.

The time was changed from 1:30 pm due to SAT’s in the morning.

And both Class D semis will be at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.

First, at noon, Walton faces Greene.

Then, at 3:00 pm, Tioga takes on Delhi.