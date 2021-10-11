Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, October 9

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour continued to make a case to be featured in this week’s sate rankings as they pounded Section 2’s Cobleskill-Richmondville, 47-13.

Vestal finally got that elusive first win of the fall season as they outlasted Binghamton 6-3 needing overtime to do so.

In Class B, #9 Maine-Endwell rolled at home over Owego, 55-13.

One of the remaining unbeaten’s, #11 Harpursville/Afton took care of Deposit/Hancock 53-20 in Class D.

The Hornets will put their undefeated record on the line this weekend when they take on fellow unbeaten, #1 Tioga.

Also in Class D, Walton picked up win #1 of the season as they captured a 28-20 home win over Sidney.

Class A’s #20 Union-Endicott remained undefeated after a thrashing of Ithaca at home, 61-21.

And finally, a Class C show down that same #10 Waverly shut out Dryden by a final of 46-0.