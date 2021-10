Only 3 games on the schedule from Saturday.

In Class Double-A, #20 Corning moved to 5-1 with a convincing win over now 3-3 Elmira, 30-8.

To Class C, Susquehanna Valley fell to 4-3 on the year as they dropped a home game to #3 Schuylerville of Section 2, 54-20.

And in a Class D match-up, Newark Valley improved to 5-2 with a 38-6 win over Walton, which dropped to 1-6.