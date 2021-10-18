Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, October 16

#17 Horseheads doubled up Binghamton at Alumni Stadium 28-14.

The Blue Raiders improve to 5-1, while the Patriots fall to 0-6.

The #9 team in Class B, Maine-Endwell, also moved to 5-1 with a 30-7 win over Queensbury of Section II.

The 5th-ranked team in Class C, Chenango Forks, shut out Ithaca 34-0, picking up their 5th win in the process.

4-2 Susquehanna Valley protected their home turf with a 41-7 win over 2-4 Oneonta.

Lastly, Newark Valley and Delhi are both 4-2 following the Cardinals 20-7 win over the Bulldogs.