Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, April 3, 2021

And now here’s a look at the other finals from Saturday’s games.

A couple close games, but the theme of the day was definitely points scored.

Union-Endicott picked up their first win of the season convincingly over Windsor, 56-14.

And this is easily the most amount of points I’ve seen scored in my time here.

Maine-Endwell put up 84 points on Johnson City, unbelievable.

JC scored 44 points, which most weeks, will get you a win.

According to the Section IV Football site, 84 is the most points scored in a game since Tioga beat Unatego, 80-53 in the 2013 Class D section championship.

In a much tighter game, Newark Valley moved to 2-1 with a 28-12 win over Waverly.

Delhi improved to 2-0 with a 44-7 win over Oneonta.

And Tioga stays perfect with a 21-12 win over Owego.